Why Hong Kong has cancelled its New Year’s Eve fireworks

Officials announce Hong Kong apartment fire death toll has risen to at least 128
  • Hong Kong has cancelled its traditional New Year's Eve fireworks display over Victoria Harbour.
  • The decision follows a devastating fire in November that claimed 161 lives, making it the city's worst blaze since 1948.
  • Instead of pyrotechnics, the city will host a music show in Central and a three-minute light show on eight prominent landmarks.
  • Rosanna Law, the secretary for culture, sports and tourism, acknowledged the cancellation would affect some hotel and restaurant businesses.
  • This marks a significant departure from tradition, with past cancellations occurring after other tragedies and during the 2019 protests and COVID-19 pandemic.
