Hong Kong fire leaves at least four dead as tower block is engulfed in flames
- A severe fire erupted across three blocks of the Wang Fuk Court high-rise housing complex in Hong Kong's Tai Po district on Wednesday afternoon.
- The blaze, which started at 2.51 pm local time, was upgraded to a No 4 alarm fire, the second highest level of severity.
- At least four people have died, with two others in critical condition and one stable, following the incident – one firefighter is reportedly among the deceased.
- Police received multiple reports of residents trapped inside the homes, and firefighters are actively battling the fierce flames and thick smoke.
- The fire is believed to have spread rapidly via the bamboo scaffolding on the exterior of the buildings, a common construction material in the city.