Hong Kong fire leaves at least four dead as tower block is engulfed in flames

The scene of the fire in Hong Kong
The scene of the fire in Hong Kong (AP)
  • A severe fire erupted across three blocks of the Wang Fuk Court high-rise housing complex in Hong Kong's Tai Po district on Wednesday afternoon.
  • The blaze, which started at 2.51 pm local time, was upgraded to a No 4 alarm fire, the second highest level of severity.
  • At least four people have died, with two others in critical condition and one stable, following the incident – one firefighter is reportedly among the deceased.
  • Police received multiple reports of residents trapped inside the homes, and firefighters are actively battling the fierce flames and thick smoke.
  • The fire is believed to have spread rapidly via the bamboo scaffolding on the exterior of the buildings, a common construction material in the city.
