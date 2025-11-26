Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Watch: Moment Hong Kong high-rise is engulfed in flames leaving 13 dead

At least 13 dead as huge fire engulfs Hong Kong high-rise apartment blocks
  • A massive fire engulfed several high-rise towers in Hong Kong's Tai Po district on Wednesday, 26 November.
  • The blaze has resulted in at least 13 fatalities, including a firefighter.
  • Emergency services are actively working to extinguish the flames, with thick black smoke billowing from the buildings as night fell in the city.
  • People are confirmed to be trapped inside the 31-storey burning towers, though the exact number is unknown.
  • Ten people have been injured - though that total is set to increase as the rescue continues.
