Watch: Moment Hong Kong high-rise is engulfed in flames leaving 13 dead
- A massive fire engulfed several high-rise towers in Hong Kong's Tai Po district on Wednesday, 26 November.
- The blaze has resulted in at least 13 fatalities, including a firefighter.
- Emergency services are actively working to extinguish the flames, with thick black smoke billowing from the buildings as night fell in the city.
- People are confirmed to be trapped inside the 31-storey burning towers, though the exact number is unknown.
- Ten people have been injured - though that total is set to increase as the rescue continues.