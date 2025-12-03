Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Hong Kong apartment fire death toll climbs to 159

Officials announce Hong Kong apartment fire death toll has risen to at least 128
  • The death toll from a devastating high-rise apartment fire in Hong Kong has climbed to 159.
  • Six individuals have been arrested on suspicion of deactivating crucial fire alarms during maintenance work at the Wang Fuk Court complex.
  • The blaze, which took until Friday to extinguish, occurred in the northern suburban district of Tai Po, with about 30 people still unaccounted for.
  • Authorities said substandard netting on scaffolding and foam boards on windows contributed to the rapid spread of the fire, which occurred during a month-long renovation project.
  • The initial cause of the catastrophic fire remains under investigation, with 19 bodies yet to be identified among the victims, who range from a one-year-old infant to a 97-year-old.
