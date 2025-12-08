Hong Kong voter turnout nears record low amid fury over killer fire
- Hong Kong conducted an election for its 90-member legislature, the first fully vetted under Beijing's 'patriots only' rule, which mandates loyalty to the Chinese government.
- Voter turnout reached 31.9 per cent, a slight increase from 2021 but considerably lower than pre-electoral reform levels, indicating reduced public participation.
- The new system has effectively eliminated the opposition, with only 20 of 90 seats directly elected, while 40 are chosen by a pro-Beijing committee and 30 by industry groups.
- Government efforts to boost turnout were challenged by public anger following a recent apartment fire that killed 159 people, raising concerns about official oversight and bid-rigging.
- Beijing's national security arm warned foreign media against interfering in Hong Kong affairs, while its local office hailed the turnout increase as reflecting societal support for the poll.