Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

UK region tops list for homeowners selling for less than what they paid

Homeowner saves £10,000 on renovations using high street bargains
  • London has surpassed the North East as the region where homeowners are most likely to sell their property for less than they originally paid, according to new analysis by property firm Hamptons.
  • In 2025, an estimated 14.8 per cent of London sellers offloaded their homes at a loss, compared to 13.9 per cent in the North East, significantly exceeding the national average of 8.7 per cent.
  • Historically, the North East consistently faced the highest probability of making a loss, but robust recent price growth across northern regions has since bolstered returns for sellers there.
  • This “reversal of fortunes” in London is largely driven by sellers of flats and those who bought at what turned out to be the top of the market, making trading up increasingly challenging for some.
  • While the average homeowner across England and Wales still sold their property for £91,260 more than they paid last year, northern regions are now seeing proportionally higher gains than the South.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in