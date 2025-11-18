Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Rough sleepers being wrongly turned away from homeless support

Big Issue founder slams Suella Braverman's rough sleeping 'lifestyle choice'
  • Centrepoint, a leading youth homelessness charity, warns that 23,500 young people aged 16-24 are expected to face homelessness this winter, an increase of 700 from last year.
  • This equates to one young person facing destitution every four minutes, with significant increases anticipated in the North West, East of England, and Yorkshire and The Humber.
  • Official figures reveal 101,460 young people in England sought homelessness support from local councils between 2023 and 2024, a 12 per cent rise on the previous year.
  • The charity's helpline frequently receives calls from young people who have been wrongly turned away from homelessness support by their local council.
  • To raise awareness, Centrepoint is launching 'Winter Wanderland' in London, an installation telling the stories of young people who have experienced homelessness through their personal belongings.
In full

