Landlord bias ‘pushing young people into homelessness’
- Charities warn that young people are being forced into homelessness or unsafe living conditions due to "unfair" discrimination in the private rental sector.
- EveryYouth found landlords frequently reject young tenants based on age, profession, lack of a family guarantor, or previous connection to homelessness services, even when they can afford rent.
- While the Renters' Rights Act will introduce new protections against discrimination for some groups, EveryYouth said that it may not adequately address the challenges faced by young renters and could inadvertently worsen their situation.
- EveryYouth is urging the government to implement stronger protections against age discrimination, including penalties for landlords.
- The Government said age-related discrimination is unacceptable, and it will “keep action under review” to extend the powers in the Renters’ Rights Act.
