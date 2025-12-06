Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Thousands of refugees could face homelessness this winter

Home secretary Shabana Mahmood defends 'dystopian' asylum plans
  • Tens of thousands of refugees in the UK are at risk of homelessness this winter, forcing charities and frontline workers into "crisis response mode".
  • The Home Office has paused a 56-day move-on pilot, reverting to a 28-day notice period for refugees to vacate asylum accommodation, which is deemed insufficient time to secure housing and support.
  • Charities report a significant increase in street homeless refugees, with one organisation seeing referrals more than double, and others providing rough sleeping guides and emergency aid.
  • The policy change disproportionately affects young, single refugees and has led to cases of individuals, including one with latent tuberculosis, being forced to sleep rough.
  • Legal challenges have emerged, with High Court judges issuing orders to extend move-on periods for some refugees, while concerns grow about increased destitution and undermined integration.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in