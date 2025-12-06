Thousands of refugees could face homelessness this winter
- Tens of thousands of refugees in the UK are at risk of homelessness this winter, forcing charities and frontline workers into "crisis response mode".
- The Home Office has paused a 56-day move-on pilot, reverting to a 28-day notice period for refugees to vacate asylum accommodation, which is deemed insufficient time to secure housing and support.
- Charities report a significant increase in street homeless refugees, with one organisation seeing referrals more than double, and others providing rough sleeping guides and emergency aid.
- The policy change disproportionately affects young, single refugees and has led to cases of individuals, including one with latent tuberculosis, being forced to sleep rough.
- Legal challenges have emerged, with High Court judges issuing orders to extend move-on periods for some refugees, while concerns grow about increased destitution and undermined integration.