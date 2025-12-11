New report criticises the UK’s ‘racist two-tier system’
- A report by the Runnymede Trust and Reprieve criticises the UK's "racist two-tier system" of citizenship deprivation, noting it is the only G20 country to do so en masse.
- Since 2010, more than 200 people have had their British citizenship revoked on "public good" grounds, a figure exceeded only by Bahrain and Nicaragua globally.
- The "secretive" system allows for citizenship removal from dual nationals or naturalised Britons, often without informing them or providing access to evidence.
- The report warns that "vague" legislation leaves 9 million people vulnerable, with people of colour 12 times more at risk than white individuals.
- Despite the Home Office defending the system as a protection measure, politicians and human rights groups are calling for an end to these powers, arguing citizenship is a right.