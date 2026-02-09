How legal migration overhaul could leave 300,000 children in ‘limbo’
- The Home Office's new proposals on legal migration rules could leave over 300,000 children in the UK "in limbo", a think tank has warned.
- The proposals, outlined in November, aim to end automatic settlement status after five years for legal migrants.
- Under the new system, migrants would generally apply for settled status after 10 years, with timelines varying from 5 to 20 years based on their "contributions" or circumstances.
- The Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) warns these changes would cause insecurity for families, harming integration, educational opportunities, and increasing child poverty.
- Critics, including the IPPR and the charity Work Rights Centre, describe the retrospective application of these rules as unfair and a "betrayal" of migrant communities.
