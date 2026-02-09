Damning report lays bare reality of one in, one out immigration system
- A prisons inspectorate report revealed that migrants deported to France under the 'one in, one out' scheme could not understand what was happening due to a lack of interpreters.
- The report documented unprofessional conduct by escort staff, including guards falling asleep during a deportation flight and swearing in front of detainees.
- Migrants received almost no information about their fate upon arrival in France, causing anxiety about their future, with some having no connections there.
- The 'one in, one out' scheme, launched last August, has seen 305 people sent back to France and 367 come to the UK, with the Home Secretary aiming for larger numbers.
- Inspectors also noted that some detainees were removed wearing flip-flops without being offered alternative footwear, and force was used on one occasion at Brook House immigration detention centre.
