Man delays his deportation to Egypt by swallowing lithium battery
- An Egyptian foreign national offender swallowed a lithium vape battery, leading to the cancellation of his deportation flight from the UK.
- The man, known for disruptive behaviour during previous removal attempts, consumed the battery after being given a vape while in segregated detention.
- He was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment and then returned to detention, with the flight to Egypt being called off.
- The Home Office confirmed it is supporting an investigation by its contractor Mitie, which manages overseas deportations, into the incident.
- Despite the cancellation, the Home Office stated that disruptive behaviour would not prevent deportation, and action would proceed as soon as feasible.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks