Major US retailer axes working from home for staff
- Home Depot is cutting 800 jobs at its Atlanta support centre and mandating a five-day-a-week office return for corporate employees.
- The company stated these measures are intended to simplify corporate operations, enhance agility, and foster closer connections with frontline associates.
- This restructuring comes amidst a challenging US housing market, marked by fluctuating demand, rising unemployment, and high property prices.
- Home Depot has projected a larger profit drop for fiscal 2025 and has missed profit expectations for the third consecutive quarter.
- CEO Ted Decker attributed the missed expectations to a lack of storms impacting certain categories and ongoing consumer uncertainty affecting home improvement demand.
