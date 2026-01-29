Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Major US retailer axes working from home for staff

Reuters
Amazon, UPS, Home Depot announce mass layoffs
  • Home Depot is cutting 800 jobs at its Atlanta support centre and mandating a five-day-a-week office return for corporate employees.
  • The company stated these measures are intended to simplify corporate operations, enhance agility, and foster closer connections with frontline associates.
  • This restructuring comes amidst a challenging US housing market, marked by fluctuating demand, rising unemployment, and high property prices.
  • Home Depot has projected a larger profit drop for fiscal 2025 and has missed profit expectations for the third consecutive quarter.
  • CEO Ted Decker attributed the missed expectations to a lack of storms impacting certain categories and ongoing consumer uncertainty affecting home improvement demand.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in