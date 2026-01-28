Tim Walz criticised for comparing ICE crisis to Anne Frank’s situation
- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has faced strong criticism for comparing the current situation in Minneapolis, where children are reportedly hiding from ICE agents, to the tragic experience of Anne Frank during the Holocaust.
- The U.S. Holocaust Museum condemned Walz's remarks, stating that exploiting Anne Frank's experience for political purposes is unacceptable and deeply offensive, particularly given the rise in antisemitism.
- Trump’s antisemitism envoy, Ambassador Rabbi Yehuda Kaploun, and Jewish-American activist Shabbos Kestenbaum also criticised the governor, emphasising that Anne Frank was persecuted for her race and religion, a situation incomparable to illegal immigration.
- Walz made the controversial comparison just two days before International Holocaust Memorial Day, following the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti during a protest against increased ICE activity in Minnesota.
- The governor had previously likened ICE agents to a 'modern-day Gestapo', describing them as using unmarked vans and masks to detain individuals without due process.