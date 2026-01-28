Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Tim Walz criticised for comparing ICE crisis to Anne Frank’s situation

Related: Tim Waltz eviscerates Trump in scathing speech
  • Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has faced strong criticism for comparing the current situation in Minneapolis, where children are reportedly hiding from ICE agents, to the tragic experience of Anne Frank during the Holocaust.
  • The U.S. Holocaust Museum condemned Walz's remarks, stating that exploiting Anne Frank's experience for political purposes is unacceptable and deeply offensive, particularly given the rise in antisemitism.
  • Trump’s antisemitism envoy, Ambassador Rabbi Yehuda Kaploun, and Jewish-American activist Shabbos Kestenbaum also criticised the governor, emphasising that Anne Frank was persecuted for her race and religion, a situation incomparable to illegal immigration.
  • Walz made the controversial comparison just two days before International Holocaust Memorial Day, following the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti during a protest against increased ICE activity in Minnesota.
  • The governor had previously likened ICE agents to a 'modern-day Gestapo', describing them as using unmarked vans and masks to detain individuals without due process.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in