Arrest of Holly Willoughby’s stalker shown in new documentary
- Footage has been released showing the arrest of Gavin Plumb, who plotted to kidnap, rape, and murder TV presenter Holly Willoughby.
- Bodycam footage featured in the documentary 'Inside the Arrest' shows officers entering Plumb's home in Harlow, Essex, to inform him of his arrest.
- During his arrest, Plumb told officers that Willoughby was a “fantasy” of his.
- Loose Women star Jane Moore commented on the arrest, suggesting Plumb had “no idea of what he’s done”.
- Plumb was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 16 years for soliciting murder and encouraging or assisting others to rape and kidnap.