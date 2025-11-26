Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Holborn fire: Underground tunnel blaze as thick smoke engulfs central London street

The fire service has urged people to avoid the area and warned of transport disruption
The fire service has urged people to avoid the area and warned of transport disruption (PA)
  • A fire involving electrical cables in an underground utilities tunnel is ongoing on Theobalds Road in Holborn, central London.
  • Ten fire engines and approximately 70 firefighters from the London Fire Brigade are at the scene, with station commander Paul Morgan describing it as a "protracted incident".
  • The incident has caused significant disruption across central London, leading to multiple road closures, a safety cordon and diverted bus routes – but TfL is currently reporting a ‘good service’ on all Tube lines.
  • Emergency services have received 18 calls regarding the fire, with crews from Soho, Euston, Shoreditch, Islington and Lambeth attending.
  • The cause of the fire is currently unknown and the public is advised to avoid the affected area with smoke seen rising high into the sky.

