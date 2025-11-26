Holborn fire: Underground tunnel blaze as thick smoke engulfs central London street
- A fire involving electrical cables in an underground utilities tunnel is ongoing on Theobalds Road in Holborn, central London.
- Ten fire engines and approximately 70 firefighters from the London Fire Brigade are at the scene, with station commander Paul Morgan describing it as a "protracted incident".
- The incident has caused significant disruption across central London, leading to multiple road closures, a safety cordon and diverted bus routes – but TfL is currently reporting a ‘good service’ on all Tube lines.
- Emergency services have received 18 calls regarding the fire, with crews from Soho, Euston, Shoreditch, Islington and Lambeth attending.
- The cause of the fire is currently unknown and the public is advised to avoid the affected area with smoke seen rising high into the sky.