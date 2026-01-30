Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

HMRC’s new ‘penalty points’ system for 2026 – how it will work

  • HMRC is introducing a new 'penalty points' system for taxpayers, replacing the previous automatic fine structure for missed deadlines.
  • The system will initially be trialled this month with around 100 taxpayers as part of the Making Tax Digital scheme.
  • For quarterly submissions, four penalty points will result in a £200 fine, while for annual submissions, two points will trigger the same penalty.
  • Full implementation begins in April 2026 for sole traders and landlords with annual income over £50,000, gradually expanding to lower income thresholds in subsequent years.
  • HMRC states the new system is 'simpler and fairer', designed to penalise persistent non-compliance rather than occasional missed obligations.
