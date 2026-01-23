Warning as HMRC tax return deadline approaches
- HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) is urging 3.3 million taxpayers to file their self-assessment tax returns before the 31 January deadline.
- Failure to submit returns by the deadline will result in an automatic £100 penalty.
- HMRC advises taxpayers to act now, highlighting that support and information, including options for payment plans, are available on gov.uk.
- The tax body's phone lines will be closed on the deadline day, a Saturday, but webchat assistance will be provided.
- Taxpayers are also warned to be vigilant against scams and may avoid penalties if they have a reasonable excuse for missing the deadline.