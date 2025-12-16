Why seasonal workers are being urged to check their pay this Christmas
- HMRC is urging workers, especially seasonal staff, to check their pay over the Christmas period to ensure they are receiving at least the national minimum or living wage.
- In 2024/25, HMRC identified £5.8 million in wage arrears owed to 25,200 UK workers and issued approximately £4.2 million in penalties to non-compliant employers.
- Minimum hourly wage rates vary by age, and a government calculator is available for both employers and employees to verify correct payments.
- Workers who suspect they have been underpaid can report it to HMRC online, a quick process that can be completed even after their employment has ended.
- Employers who breach minimum wage rules face penalties of up to 200 per cent of the underpayments, in addition to repaying outstanding arrears, with common underpayment methods including unpaid overtime or improper deductions.