HMRC freezes mum’s child benefit after she took one-day trip abroad
- HMRC has wrongly halted child benefit payments for almost 35,000 claimants after they travelled abroad, often for very short periods.
- The tax authority sent letters questioning the residency of families, even for trips lasting only a few days, such as a five-day visit to France or a one-day trip to the Netherlands.
- Current rules generally allow child benefit claimants to be abroad for up to eight weeks without their payments being stopped.
- One mother, Cerys, had her child benefit frozen after a one-day trip to the Netherlands and is now required to provide extensive documentation to prove her return.
- HMRC has apologised to affected families, stating that while a small number were impacted, they are urgently reviewing the process and have already begun checking employment data before suspending payments.