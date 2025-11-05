Prisoner mistakenly released from HMP Wandsworth is named
- The Algerian man who was was mistakenly released from HMP Wandsworth in south-west London on 29 October has been named as Brahim Kaddour-Cherif, according to sources.
- The error was only reported to the Metropolitan Police on 4 November, prompting urgent enquiries to locate him and return him to custody.
- Kaddour-Cherif, 24, was in prison for trespass with intent to steal and has previously committed sexual offences.
- Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy expressed outrage over the incident, stating officials are working to secure his return.
- This mistaken release occurred despite stronger security checks being implemented in prisons following a similar blunder at HMP Chelmsford on 24 October.