Children test positive for HIV after blood transfusions in India
- Five children suffering from thalassemia and three donors have tested positive for HIV following blood transfusions at a government blood bank in Chaibasa, Jharkhand, India.
- The infections are attributed to medical negligence, prompting authorities to order a sweeping audit of all blood banks in the state.
- The scandal came to light after a seven-year-old boy's family filed a complaint, leading to an investigation that revealed multiple children were affected.
- Jharkhand's health minister confirmed that at least four HIV-positive donors were identified among 44 samples tested from 259 linked to thalassemia transfusions.
- Several medical officials have been suspended, financial assistance of £1,718 will be provided to affected families, and the High Court has demanded a comprehensive report.