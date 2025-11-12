Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Hitler DNA analysis reveals he had hidden disorder affecting sex organs

Scientists were able to build the DNA profile from a blood-stained cloth that a US Army colonel had cut from the sofa where Hitler took his own life in 1945
Scientists were able to build the DNA profile from a blood-stained cloth that a US Army colonel had cut from the sofa where Hitler took his own life in 1945 (Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
  • New DNA analysis suggests Adolf Hitler suffered from Kallmann syndrome, a genetic disorder that would have impacted the development of his sexual organs.
  • This condition likely explains historical accounts of his “micropenis” and an undescended testicle, potentially hindering his ability to form sexual relationships.
  • The findings, to be revealed in a Channel 4 documentary, also debunk long-held rumours of Hitler having Jewish ancestry.
  • The DNA profile, built from a blood-stained cloth from his suicide, indicates a high probability of Hitler having neurodiverse or mental health conditions such as autism, schizophrenia, or bipolar disorder.
  • Researchers, including Professor Turi King, emphasised the need for rigorous analysis while cautioning against using these findings to stigmatise individuals with similar conditions.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in