Hitler DNA analysis reveals he had hidden disorder affecting sex organs
- New DNA analysis suggests Adolf Hitler suffered from Kallmann syndrome, a genetic disorder that would have impacted the development of his sexual organs.
- This condition likely explains historical accounts of his “micropenis” and an undescended testicle, potentially hindering his ability to form sexual relationships.
- The findings, to be revealed in a Channel 4 documentary, also debunk long-held rumours of Hitler having Jewish ancestry.
- The DNA profile, built from a blood-stained cloth from his suicide, indicates a high probability of Hitler having neurodiverse or mental health conditions such as autism, schizophrenia, or bipolar disorder.
- Researchers, including Professor Turi King, emphasised the need for rigorous analysis while cautioning against using these findings to stigmatise individuals with similar conditions.