Hotel worker fired after warning people about ICE agents staying there

Jake Tapper presses Kristi Noem on changing story about ICE shooting
  • A Texas woman, identified as Gia, was dismissed from her job at a Hilton hotel in Dallas after posting a TikTok video warning about Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents staying there.
  • In the video, Gia urged people to warn their families if they were concerned about their immigration status, stating she prioritized unity over her job.
  • Towne Park, the third-party parking company that employed her, confirmed her dismissal, citing a violation of their business conduct policy after she refused to delete the post.
  • The TikTok video garnered over 2 million views, leading to widespread public support for Gia and calls to boycott Hilton.
  • Her dismissal occurs amidst heightened tensions surrounding ICE activities, following recent incidents involving federal immigration officers and subsequent anti-ICE protests across the US.
