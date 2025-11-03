What you need to know about new ‘Hillsborough Law’ Bill
- Sir Keir Starmer introduced the Public Office (Accountability) Bill, dubbed the Hillsborough Law, to Parliament, aiming to mandate truthfulness from public officials and contractors following disasters.
- The proposed legislation seeks to prevent future cover-ups, imposing criminal sanctions for concealing facts, and was inspired by the Hillsborough disaster where 97 football fans were unlawfully killed.
- Sir Keir acknowledged that the British state failed the Hillsborough victims and their families, commending their decades-long fight for truth and justice.
- The Prime Minister noted a recurring pattern of the British state struggling to recognise injustice, citing the Hillsborough disaster alongside other scandals such as Horizon, Grenfell Tower, and infected blood.
- Parliamentary discussions included proposals to extend the duty of candour to social media companies and enhance whistleblowing protections, while some MPs raised concerns about the bill's scope regarding the press and police.