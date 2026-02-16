Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Hillary Clinton clashes with Munich Security Conference panellist over Trump policies

Hillary Clinton hits out at Czech politician on high-profile panel
  • Hillary Clinton and Czech deputy prime minister Petr Macinka engaged in a heated debate regarding Donald Trump.
  • The exchange occurred during a panel discussion at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday, 14 February.
  • Mr Macinka initiated the confrontation by teasing Ms Clinton about her strong views on Trump.
  • Ms Clinton responded by stating her dislike for Trump due to his actions affecting the United States and the world.
  • Mr Macinka defended Trump, arguing that his approach was a reaction to policies perceived as alienating 'regular people' through 'cancel culture'.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in