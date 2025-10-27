Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Over 20 stranded hikers rescued from New Hampshire mountain

Temperatures at the popular tourist attraction were in the single digits this past weekend after accounting for wind chill, according to the National Weather Service.
Temperatures at the popular tourist attraction were in the single digits this past weekend after accounting for wind chill, according to the National Weather Service. (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)
  • Over twenty unprepared hikers were rescued from Mount Washington in New Hampshire over the weekend after being stranded by severe winter conditions.
  • The hikers, who had reached the 6,288-foot summit, were described as “poorly prepared” for the descent, lacking proper gear and awareness of the full winter conditions.
  • Temperatures at the popular tourist attraction were in single digits, accounting for wind chill, leading to conditions ranging from exhaustion to hypothermia among the group.
  • Trainmaster Andrew Vilaine, operating the Cog Railway, found the hikers “pleading for a ride down” and transported them to safety, preventing the need for hospitalization.
  • Vilaine issued a public warning, urging future hikers to research conditions thoroughly and not underestimate Mount Washington, especially during winter when summit facilities are closed.
