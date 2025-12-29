UK travellers facing higher ticket prices amid ‘unprecedented’ tax increases at airports
- UK air travellers may face increased ticket prices as regional airports brace for significant rises in property tax, known as business rates.
- Analysis of government data indicates regional airports are set for "unprecedented" increases, with some rateable values surging over six-fold following a property revaluation.
- Even with transitional relief, most airports anticipate their business rates bills will more than double over the next three years.
- Major regional facilities such as Manchester, Bristol, and Birmingham airports are among the worst affected, facing multi-million-pound increases.
- Industry experts and airport operators warn these substantial costs will inevitably lead to higher ticket prices, potentially hindering investment and negatively impacting local economies.