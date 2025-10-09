High-speed chase through roundabout ends in violent crash
- Darren Marshall caused a serious collision at Handy Cross roundabout near High Wycombe on 19 May 2023, during a high-speed chase after running red lights.
- Dashcam footage released by Thames Valley Police showed Marshall's vehicle, coming off the M40, ploughing into another car.
- The occupants of the other vehicle sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash.
- Marshall, 49, from Pitsea, Essex, was given an eight-year driving ban, a 17-month jail sentence suspended for two years, and ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work.
