Country bans trendy car door handles with other nations expected to follow suit

  • China is banning hidden door handles on cars starting next year and regulators in Europe are expected to follow suit.
  • The new rules mandate that all passenger cars must have mechanical release handles on both the interior and exterior of every door to improve emergency access.
  • This policy, the world's first explicitly banning a specific design feature on safety grounds, follows a series of accidents where rescuers struggled to open vehicles with electronically operated or hidden handles.
  • The regulation is expected to significantly impact EV manufacturers, particularly Tesla, whose vehicles popularized sleek, flush-fitting handles to enhance aerodynamics.
  • Regulators in Europe and elsewhere will likely align with China’s approach, Chris Liu, a Shanghai-based senior analyst at technology research and advisory group Omdia, said.
