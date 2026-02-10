Historic love token lost for centuries gets permanent home at famous museum
- A 24-carat gold heart pendant that was lost for centuries will soon be placed on permanent display at the British Museum
- The museum successfully concluded a four-month fundraising campaign, securing £3.5 million to acquire the rare Tudor Heart pendant.
- It was discovered by a metal detectorist in a field in Warwickshire in 2019 after being lost for hundreds of years. Under British treasure laws, museums across the country had the chance to acquire the significant historical find.
- The pendant is considered crucial due to its direct ties to Henry VIII and his first wife, Katherine of Aragon. Believed to have been commissioned for a 1518 tournament, it unites the Tudor rose with Katherine’s pomegranate symbol and features the Old French word “tousiors” (always).
- The Tudor Heart has been on display since the fundraising announcement and will be formally added to the museum’s permanent collection later this year, with plans for a future UK tour.
