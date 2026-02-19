Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

What we know about Henry VIII’s £3.5 million gold locket

What are monarchies? | Decomplicated
  • A rare heart-shaped gold locket, discovered by an amateur detectorist and acquired by the British Museum for £3.5 million, features the initials H and K linked by a Tudor rose and pomegranate, along with the French word 'Toujours'.
  • The jewel is believed to be connected to Henry VIII and his first wife, Katherine of Aragon, potentially offering insight into a more affectionate period of their early relationship, contrary to his later reputation.
  • Monograms and symbols like the linked H and K, the Tudor rose, and Katherine's pomegranate emblem were common in royal commissions during their marriage, indicating a strong personal connection.
  • While an alternative theory suggests the locket marked Princess Mary's betrothal, experts argue its design aligns with items from Henry and Katherine's early years together.
  • The locket's discovery in Warwickshire, where the royal couple travelled after the birth and death of their son Henry, adds a poignant, potentially tragic layer, suggesting it might have been a memento of their lost child.
