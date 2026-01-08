Clifftop homes evacuated before Storm Goretti over fears of ‘imminent collapse’
- Fourteen clifftop homes in Hemsby, Norfolk, are at risk of imminent collapse due to severe coastal erosion, exacerbated by recent bad weather and the Maryam Zakir-Hussain.
- Eight homes in Hemsby have already been lost to the sea or demolished in December and early January, with residents in affected areas now urged to evacuate.
- Great Yarmouth Borough Council is working with homeowners, explaining the risks and offering support, noting that the region has one of northern Europe's fastest eroding coastlines.
- The Met Office has issued warnings for Storm Goretti, describing it as a 'weather bomb' expected to bring heavy rain, strong winds, and snow, posing a 'danger to life' in some areas.
- The UK Health Security Agency has issued amber cold health alerts across England until Sunday, warning of significant health impacts, particularly for vulnerable individuals.