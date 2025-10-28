Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Hegseth will not engage with troops who have ‘shaver waivers’ during South Korea visit

Hegseth warns US will pursue drug traffickers and hunt them down
  • Secretary of War Pete Hegseth reportedly refused to meet with troops granted “shaver waivers” during his visit to South Korea.
  • The instruction was outlined in an email sent in advance of Hegseth's visit to Camp Humphreys, the largest U.S. military base in the world.
  • Hegseth, who is accompanying President Donald Trump on a tour of the Far East, has consistently campaigned against facial hair in the Armed Forces.
  • He previously issued memos calling for a “clean-shaven military” and declared “No more beardos” in a speech at Quantico.
  • Ironically, Hegseth himself sported a “vacation beard” in 2018 when he was a presenter for Fox News.
In full

