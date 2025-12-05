Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Democrats move to impeach Hegseth over boat strike ‘war crimes’

Related: Hegseth orders new strike that kills four on alleged drug boat amid ‘double tap’ controversy
  • Michigan Democrat Shri Thanedar has pledged to file two articles of impeachment against Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.
  • The first article alleges "murder and conspiracy to murder" over deadly strikes on suspected narco-boats, which have resulted in at least 86 fatalities.
  • The second article accuses Hegseth of "reckless and unlawful mishandling of classified information" in relation to the "Signalgate" scandal.
  • The "Signalgate" affair involved Hegseth discussing plans for an airstrike on Houthi rebels via the messaging app Signal, violating departmental policy and accidentally including a journalist.
  • A Pentagon spokesperson dismissed Thanedar's impeachment efforts as a "charade" intended to distract from the Department of Defense's achievements.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in