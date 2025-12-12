Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The areas where more than 100mm of rain is set to fall in UK this weekend

Weather warnings are in place in parts of the UK as heavy rain is forecast
Weather warnings are in place in parts of the UK as heavy rain is forecast (PA Wire)
  • The Met Office has issued multiple yellow weather warnings for heavy rain across parts of the UK this weekend and into Monday.
  • Flooding and travel disruption are anticipated, with up to 100mm of rain forecast for areas of northern England, Scotland, and Wales, and over 200mm in Cumbria.
  • Warnings cover regions including Highlands & Eilean Siar, Strathclyde, southwest Scotland, East Midlands, North East England, North West England, Yorkshire & Humber, northwestern Wales, and Northern Ireland.
  • The prolonged rainfall on already saturated ground increases the risk of localised flooding, potential power supply interruptions, and disruption to homes and businesses.
  • The Met Office advises residents in warning areas to prepare flood kits, with unsettled, wet, and windy weather expected to persist into next week and throughout much of December.
