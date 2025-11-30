Heavy rain set to hit parts of UK as ‘danger to life’ weather warning issued
- An amber "danger to life" weather warning is in place for parts of South Wales from Sunday night, with up to 200mm of rain expected in 24 hours.
- The Met Office has upgraded the impact level to high for potential travel disruption and flooding, particularly across South Wales.
- Yellow rain warnings are also issued for western and south-western areas of the UK, including London, South East England, and the West Midlands, from midnight Monday until Tuesday morning or evening.
- Heavy rain will be accompanied by strong southwesterly gusts, with gales possible around coasts and over high ground.
- Natural Resources Wales has urged people to be vigilant and prepare for potential flooding, as rivers are already swollen and the ground is saturated.