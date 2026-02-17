Dubai airport boss wades into Heathrow third runway debate
- Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports, has urged the UK to build more runways, including a third at Heathrow, to stimulate its economy.
- Griffiths noted that Dubai Airport's international passenger numbers have grown by 35 per cent since 2014, significantly outpacing Heathrow's 15 per cent growth.
- The UK government supports Heathrow's controversial £49bn expansion plan, which includes a third runway, aiming to add capacity within a decade.
- Environmental groups, including Greenpeace UK, have raised significant concerns about the expansion's impact, citing increased noise, traffic, and carbon emissions.
- Griffiths countered environmental criticisms by stating the aviation industry is becoming more responsible, with quieter aircraft and a commitment to sustainable aviation fuel.
