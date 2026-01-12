Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Record passenger numbers least year at three major UK airports

A plane takes off from Heathrow Airport
A plane takes off from Heathrow Airport (PA Archive)
  • Three of the UK's four largest airports – Heathrow, Manchester, and Stansted – reported record passenger numbers in 2025.
  • London Heathrow, the largest, handled 84.5 million passengers, with its busiest day on 1 August 2025 seeing over 270,000 travellers.
  • Manchester Airport experienced the fastest growth among top-tier airports, increasing by 4.2 per cent to 32.1 million passengers, and launched new direct routes to Delhi and Mumbai.
  • London Stansted recorded over 30 million passengers for the first time, marking a 1.6 per cent rise from the previous year.
  • Heathrow's CEO, Thomas Woldbye, noted strong demand and punctuality, while advocating for government support for expansion plans and a suitable regulatory framework.
