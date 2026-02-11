Heathrow boss says airport in danger of losing Europe’s busiest title
- Heathrow Airport's chief executive, Thomas Woldbye, has warned the hub risks losing its title as Europe's busiest airport due to insufficient capacity.
- Woldbye stressed the 'critical' need for the airport's third runway project to maintain its status and support UK economic growth.
- Key decisions are anticipated this year, including the Department for Transport publishing its draft Airports National Policy Statement (ANPS) outlining airport growth frameworks.
- The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) will also determine a long-term model for airport charges, vital for the third runway's investment, with Parliament set to vote on the ANPS in the autumn.
- Last year, Heathrow processed 84.5 million passengers, only marginally more than Istanbul's 84.4 million, indicating its growth is constrained by its two full runways compared to other European rivals.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks