Third runway at Heathrow gets government green light
- Ministers have approved Heathrow Airport's controversial £49bn expansion plan, which includes the construction of a third runway.
- The project could see flight movements increased by 57 per cent and passenger numbers by 79 per cent by 2035, with the government stating it will support trade, tourism, and create over 100,000 jobs.
- The total cost is estimated at £49bn, with £21bn allocated for the new 3,500m runway, including £1.5bn for diverting the M25 motorway.
- While the official Heathrow proposal was deemed most deliverable, the government has left open the possibility for the Arora Group, which proposed a £25bn alternative, to act as the project promoter.
- Environmental groups, such as the No 3rd Runway Coalition, strongly oppose the expansion, warning of village demolitions, resident displacement, and significant construction disruption, labelling it "an act of national self-harm".