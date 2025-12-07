Young girl among 21 injured in ‘pepper spray attack’ at Heathrow
- A pepper spray attack at Heathrow Airport's Terminal 3 multi-storey car park injured 21 people on Sunday morning.
- The incident, which occurred around 8.11 am, is believed to have followed an escalated argument and a woman being robbed of her suitcase.
- London Ambulance Service treated 21 people, including a three-year-old girl, with five taken to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
- A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault, while police are conducting a manhunt for other suspects and appealing for witnesses.
- The Metropolitan Police confirmed the incident is not being treated as terror-related and the people involved were believed to be known to each other.