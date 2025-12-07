Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Young girl among 21 injured in ‘pepper spray attack’ at Heathrow

Armed police hunt for suspects after pepper spray incident at Heathrow Airport
  • A pepper spray attack at Heathrow Airport's Terminal 3 multi-storey car park injured 21 people on Sunday morning.
  • The incident, which occurred around 8.11 am, is believed to have followed an escalated argument and a woman being robbed of her suitcase.
  • London Ambulance Service treated 21 people, including a three-year-old girl, with five taken to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
  • A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault, while police are conducting a manhunt for other suspects and appealing for witnesses.
  • The Metropolitan Police confirmed the incident is not being treated as terror-related and the people involved were believed to be known to each other.

