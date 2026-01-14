Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Heathrow airport disruption as suspected drones cause delays

British Airways planes at London Heathrow's Terminal 5
British Airways planes at London Heathrow's Terminal 5 (Getty/iStock)
  • Flights at Heathrow Airport were disrupted following a suspected drone sighting.
  • At least one incoming flight, Swiss LX324 from Zurich, was diverted to Gatwick Airport after holding for nearly 30 minutes.
  • Passengers on both arriving and departing flights reported delays, with some passengers reporting the presence of an unauthorised unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV).
  • A Heathrow spokesperson stated that operations briefly paused but have since resumed, with the airport monitoring the situation and working with police.
  • The incident echoes previous drone-related disruptions at other European airports, including a major grounding of flights at London Gatwick in December 2018.
