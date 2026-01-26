Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Warning homeowners are being ‘mis-sold’ heat pumps

UK Unveils £15bn Plan To Cut Energy Bills With Green Tech
  • A new survey reveals that 66 per cent of heat pump owners found their homes more expensive to heat than with their previous systems, despite a 64 per cent increase in sales in 2024.
  • Although heat pumps are more energy-efficient and environmentally friendly, the cost of electricity per unit is approximately four times higher than gas, leading to increased running costs for many users.
  • Upfront installation costs for heat pumps are around £13,200, significantly more than a gas boiler's £3,000, though government grants of £7,500 are available to offset this.
  • Dale Vince, owner of Ecotricity and commissioner of the survey, claims that households are being 'mis-sold' heat pumps, particularly those not in modern, well-insulated properties.
  • Government officials counter that heat pumps, especially when used with time-of-use tariffs, can save households money and are supported by the £15 billion Warm Homes Plan.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in