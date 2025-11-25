Watch dormant volcano erupt for first time in nearly 12,000 years
- The Hayli Gubbi volcano in Ethiopia's Afar region erupted on Sunday for the first time in nearly 12,000 years, sending ash 14km into the atmosphere.
- Thick plumes of ash were tracked drifting over Yemen and Oman before spreading across Pakistan and into northern India by Monday and Tuesday.
- The ash cloud caused significant disruption to air travel, leading to numerous flight cancellations and diversions by airlines in India and the Middle East.
- Local officials reported no casualties, but villages near the eruption were blanketed in ash, affecting livestock and causing residents to hear loud explosions.
- Indian meteorological officials stated the ash was drifting eastward towards China and was expected to clear Indian airspace by Tuesday evening.