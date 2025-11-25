Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Watch dormant volcano erupt for first time in nearly 12,000 years

Hayli Gubbi volcano spews ash up to 14 kilometers into the air
  • The Hayli Gubbi volcano in Ethiopia's Afar region erupted on Sunday for the first time in nearly 12,000 years, sending ash 14km into the atmosphere.
  • Thick plumes of ash were tracked drifting over Yemen and Oman before spreading across Pakistan and into northern India by Monday and Tuesday.
  • The ash cloud caused significant disruption to air travel, leading to numerous flight cancellations and diversions by airlines in India and the Middle East.
  • Local officials reported no casualties, but villages near the eruption were blanketed in ash, affecting livestock and causing residents to hear loud explosions.
  • Indian meteorological officials stated the ash was drifting eastward towards China and was expected to clear Indian airspace by Tuesday evening.
