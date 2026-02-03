Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Parents say school could have saved son killed in stabbing

Teenage killer dances with knife in school canteen moments after stabbing Harvey Willgoose
  • An independent review into the fatal stabbing of 15-year-old Harvey Willgoose at All Saints Catholic High School in Sheffield found "several missed opportunities" to address the killer's behaviour and manage risk.
  • Harvey's parents believe the school could have saved their son's life, stating that "too many red flags" from Mohammed Umar Khan, also 15, were not acted upon.
  • The review, commissioned by the school's trust, identified that safeguarding and behaviour records were not properly reviewed before Khan's transfer, and weapons-related concerns were handled inconsistently.
  • Specific failings included a lack of investigation after pupils reported Khan carrying a knife and a BB gun, and no in-school follow-up after an axe was found in his bag off-site.
  • The school's trust confirmed it would implement the review's 10 recommendations in full, though the full report will not be published due to sensitivities.
