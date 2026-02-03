Parents say school could have saved son killed in stabbing
- An independent review into the fatal stabbing of 15-year-old Harvey Willgoose at All Saints Catholic High School in Sheffield found "several missed opportunities" to address the killer's behaviour and manage risk.
- Harvey's parents believe the school could have saved their son's life, stating that "too many red flags" from Mohammed Umar Khan, also 15, were not acted upon.
- The review, commissioned by the school's trust, identified that safeguarding and behaviour records were not properly reviewed before Khan's transfer, and weapons-related concerns were handled inconsistently.
- Specific failings included a lack of investigation after pupils reported Khan carrying a knife and a BB gun, and no in-school follow-up after an axe was found in his bag off-site.
- The school's trust confirmed it would implement the review's 10 recommendations in full, though the full report will not be published due to sensitivities.
