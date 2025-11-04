The suspects were in the area to celebrate Halloween when they allegedly caused the blast early Saturday at the Goldenson Building, which houses neurobiology labs.
The pair allegedly lit a Roman candle outside before placing a cherry bomb inside a locker, causing the blast.
No one was injured, and officials confirmed there was no structural damage to the building or its equipment as the motive remained unclear.
Ted Docks, the FBI's special agent in charge, said, “Let me be clear: Setting off an explosive device inside a locker at an institution geared toward higher education is not some harmless college prank. It’s selfish, it’s short-sighted, and it’s a federal crime.”
