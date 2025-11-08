Harvard research rescued by a six-year-old donor
- A six-year-old girl named Marianne Cullen from Springfield, Massachusetts, raised about $1,000 for axolotl research.
- Marianne, who loves the limb-regenerating salamanders, donated the money to Assistant Professor Jessica Whited's lab at Harvard University.
- Professor Whited's team investigates the “molecular secrets” of axolotl regeneration, hoping to apply findings to human limb regrowth.
- The donation provided a significant boost to the lab, which had recently lost almost all its federal funding, leaving the team “flabbergasted”.
- Federal funding for the research has since been restored following court rulings, with Marianne highlighting the importance of protecting the animal.