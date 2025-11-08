Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Harvard research rescued by a six-year-old donor

Related: Brookfield Zoo Chicago's rescued axolotl
  • A six-year-old girl named Marianne Cullen from Springfield, Massachusetts, raised about $1,000 for axolotl research.
  • Marianne, who loves the limb-regenerating salamanders, donated the money to Assistant Professor Jessica Whited's lab at Harvard University.
  • Professor Whited's team investigates the “molecular secrets” of axolotl regeneration, hoping to apply findings to human limb regrowth.
  • The donation provided a significant boost to the lab, which had recently lost almost all its federal funding, leaving the team “flabbergasted”.
  • Federal funding for the research has since been restored following court rulings, with Marianne highlighting the importance of protecting the animal.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in