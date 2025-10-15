Why this UK pub just cancelled its Harry Potter party
- The Old Forge in Inverie, the UK's most remote pub in the Scottish Highlands, cancelled its planned Harry Potter-themed Halloween party.
- The decision was made after staff received "inappropriate grief" in response to the theme, which proved divisive as author JK Rowling has become a controversial figure due to her views on trans rights.
- The pub stated the event was intended as "just a fun night" and that any upset caused by the theme choice was unintentional.
- Management had planned a charity collection for a trans youth charity on the night, aligning with their recent support for Knoydart Pride.
- The pub urged patrons to be kind and respectful, reiterating its commitment to caring for everyone in the community.